Energiamurroksen johtamiseen työkaluja VAMKin, KAMKin ja TAMKin yhteishankkeella

VAMK recognised as an Elite Athlete Friendly University 7.5.2024 07:30:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Olympic Committee has awarded Vaasa University of Applied Sciences with the quality mark of an elite athlete friendly university, as evidence of comprehensive consideration of athletes' needs during their studies. The recognition also highlights the longstanding collaboration with the Vaasa Region Sports Academy. VAMK is one of the five Finnish universities of applied sciences that have received this recognition.