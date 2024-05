Euroopan muuttoliikeverkoston vuosiraportti 2023: Yhä useampi maahanmuuttaja jatkaa työskentelyä Suomessa

New programme set up for the steering and monitoring of the assistance system for victims of human trafficking 20.5.2024 10:40:23 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Immigration Service steers and monitors the activities of the assistance system for victims of human trafficking. To ensure that the steering and monitoring are systematic and transparent, the Finnish Immigration Service has now set up a monitoring programme for the system. This is the first monitoring programme ever implemented for the assistance system for victims of human trafficking.