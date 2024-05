Turun musiikkijuhlat tuo Puccinin oopperaa Sigyn-saliin kesäkuussa

The Turku Music Festival Christmas concert in 2024 is a joint production with the Fondazione Luciano Pavarotti 15.5.2024 09:39:42 EEST | Press release

The Christmas concert of the Turku Music Festival in 2024 is at Turku Concert Hall on Saturday 14 December at 18.00. It is a joint production by the Festival and the Fondazione Luciano Pavarotti, chaired by Pavarotti’s widow Nicoletta Mantovani. She has previously been Deputy Mayor of Florence, which is twinned with Turku.