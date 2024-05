Kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan päätöstiedote 21.5.2024

Food culture, events and an arena for up to 17,000 spectators? Helsinki is planning the future of Wholesale Market 17.5.2024 11:36:08 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki is planning significant redevelopment for the Wholesale Market area to be carried out gradually in the 2030s. According to preliminary visions, the area could become a larger centre for food culture and events, bordered by new residential buildings. In addition to these, preliminary plans include the construction of an event arena with up to 17,000 seats at the Wholesale Market. Wholesale operations in the area are also planned to continue.