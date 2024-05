Joka kymmenes suomalainen esiteinipoika käyttää ADHD-lääkkeitä – loppuvuodesta syntyneistä yli viidenneksellä lääkitys Itä-Suomessa

Outi Antila, Kela’s Director General: “As experts on social security, we stand for trust, information and security in society” 22.5.2024 14:17:21 EEST | Press release

Kela’s annual report and financial statement for 2023 show how for instance the inflation and the energy crisis affected Kela’s operations. Kela paid a total of €16.6 billion in benefits during 2023.