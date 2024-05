Kelan pääjohtaja Outi Antila: ”Tuomme sosiaaliturvan osaajina yhteiskuntaan luottamusta, tietoa ja turvaa”

Raised income limits for interest assistance for student loans - the number of recipients of interest assistance has increased in recent years 22.5.2024 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The income limits for interest assistance for student loans were raised at the beginning of the year, so an increasing number of persons have the possibility of getting assistance from Kela for interest payments on student loans. In 2023, the number of recipients of interest assistance increased significantly following higher interest rates and larger loan amounts.