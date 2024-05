Generation 2026 -näyttelyn juryn puheenjohtajaksi on valittu Harold Hejazi

Huge moss giants have captivated the interest of many in the backyard of Amos Rex – Kim Simonsson's exhibition Moss Giants opens today on 29 April 2024 29.4.2024 11:46:04 EEST | Press release

Mysterious moss giants have taken over Lasipalatsi Square – Kim Simonsson's (b. 1974) exhibition opens today, Monday 29 April 2024, fittingly for May Day and the reopening of Lasipalatsi Square. The moss giants have sparked immense interest among both locals and tourists during the installation.