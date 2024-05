Proventia Group Oyj:n liiketoimintakatsaus tammi-maaliskuu 2024

Gary L. Collar Joins Proventia Group Board of Directors 16.4.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Proventia Group is pleased to announce the election of Gary L. Collar as a new member of its Board of Directors, as decided at the Annual General Meeting held on April 15, 2024. In addition to Proventia’s Board, Mr. Collar will also serve as an Independent Director and the Chairperson of the Compensation and Management Committee at Hillenbrand Inc.