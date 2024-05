Siida on Vuoden museo 2024

The Museum Days start tomorrow in Jyväskylä – the theme is the Investigative Museum 21.5.2024 08:36:40 EEST | Press release

This year, the national Museum Days will be held in Jyväskylä between 22–24 May 2024 in collaboration with the museums in Jyväskylä, the City of Jyväskylä and the University of Jyväskylä. The theme is the Investigative Museum – research as the power of the museum.The Museum Days will culminate on Thursday at the Museum Gala where the Finnish Museums Association and the Finnish National Committee of ICOM will grant the Museum of the Year award.