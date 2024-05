Kummipäivä kutsuu viettämään riemukasta päivää yhdessä seikkaillen ja liikkuen

Espoo parishes become ISO 14001 certified as the first parish union in Finland 13.5.2024 17:30:00 EEST | Press release

The long-term environmental work of Espoo parishes was rewarded on 13 May 2024 when the representatives from DNV Business Assurance Finland Oy presented Risto Hämäläinen, Director of Espoo Parish Union, the ISO 14001 certificate.