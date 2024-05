Digital Workforce Services Oyj:n vastuullisuusraportti 2023 on julkaistu

Digital Workforce and Atostek secure a significant contract for legacy data conversion and migration services 29.4.2024 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Digital Workforce and 2M-IT's contract partner Atostek will provide a SaaS service for converting and migrating customer and patient data for four Welfare Regions. The total number of systems to be migrated is more than 130. 2M-IT Oy will procure the SaaS -service system as part of its own service provision and production for customers. Atostek and Digital Workforce will act as subcontractors to 2M-IT Oy. The signed contract does not contain a minimum purchase obligation. The acquired service will be used at the Welfare Regions of Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta, Pohjanmaa, and Kanta-Häme. The decision to introduce the service was taken by the decision-making body of each Welfare Region. The first agreed-upon projects are due to start in June. The Welfare Regions of Varsinais- Suomi, Satakunta, Pohjanmaa, and Kanta-Häme have more than 130 transferrable systems in 27 source systems. The contract addresses a substantial portion of Finland's total number of archivable social- and healthcare sy