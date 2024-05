Itä-Suomen aluehallintovirasto ja Siun sote arvioivat yhteispäivystyksen toimintaa sekä omavalvonnan toteutumista

Slower growth in the number of workers posted to Finland 27.5.2024 08:05:00 EEST | Press release

The number of workers posted to Finland grew in 2023, but not as significantly as in the previous year. Many companies posting workers neglected their obligation to notify the occupational safety and health authority of their posted workers. There were also many shortcomings in the pay of posted workers and records of working hours. All this is revealed by a recent report by the occupational safety and health authority.