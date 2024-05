Kempower ja Virta toimittavat megawattilatausjärjestelmän Hedin Superchargen uudelle sähköautojen ja -rekkojen julkiselle latausasemalle Linköpingiin

Kempower and Virta to deliver megawatt charging system for electric cars and trucks to Hedin Supercharge’s public charging hub in Linköping, Sweden 27.5.2024 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

Leading DC fast-charging solutions provider Kempower delivers its megawatt charging solutions to Hedin Supercharge’s newest public charging station, operated in the Virta platform. Hedin Supercharge has been building public fast charging stations in various locations across Sweden since 2023, and the company’s vision is to become one of Sweden's leading charging operators for electric vehicles – both passenger cars and trucks.