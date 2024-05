Kuusamolainen Ravintola Tapio kohosi Michelin-tasolle – ravintoloitsijapariskunnan vuosien puurtaminen palkittiin alan arvostetulla tähdellä

Janne-Juhani Haarma has been appointed as the new CEO of Ruka-Kuusamo Tourist Association. 27.5.2024 17:05:49 EEST | Press release

Janne-Juhani Haarma, who has been appointed as the new CEO of Ruka-Kuusamo Tourist Association, has an extensive background in the tourism industry. He transitions to this role from his position as CEO of Ylläs Travel Ltd. He will start his new role on September 1, 2024.