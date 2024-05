Turun musiikkijuhlasäätiö etsii uutta toimitusjohtajaa

Turku Music Festival and Aboagora bring militant sedition to the Sibelius Museum in August 27.5.2024 10:39:19 EEST | Press release

The main event of the Turku Music Festival this year is held from 8 to 31 August. The programme includes a production titled Songs of Judith, designed by Artist-in-Residence Aliisa Neige Barrière, which is complemented with a talk in the Aboagora project.