Nuorten Taide Nyt 2024 Liekeissä -näyttelyn avajaiset 30.5.

The city of Helsinki invests in Malmi's summer program offering – the free city festival offers a record number of events 27.5.2024 13:44:53 EEST | Press release

In June and August, the city festival Malmi Summer of Events will bring Ala-Malmi Park to life with free-of-charge open air concerts, workshops and other summertime activities. The stage will be taken by artists such as Stig, Arppa, Freeman and Mimmit. Malmi Summer of Events is organised by Helsinki Cultural Centre Malmitalo. The event has been planned with residents’ wishes in mind, and a large proportion of the programme is based on ideas submitted by local residents.