Julkinen hankinta jättää toimittajamarkkinan kehittämisen hyödyntämättä

More research information on the effects of the electrification of off-road machines on atmospheric emissions 28.5.2024 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The joint research project between the Aerosol Physics Laboratory of Tampere University and AGCO Power Oy, which launched in early 2024, will generate globally unique research data on aerosols and how the electrification of off-road machinery impacts them. The impact of aerosols on global warming is one of the key uncertainty factors in climate research.