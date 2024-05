Toimistokävely on mitatusti toimivin istumatyön tauottaja – jo parin minuutin pyrähdys vähentää haittoja

70% experience a sense of community at work – others reported an even weaker sense of community than before 30.5.2024 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Employees’ experiences of a sense of community are polarised, reports the How is Finland doing? study. About one in four people experience a strong sense of community at work. According to the results, the promoting factors included fair treatment and servant leadership in particular, while ethical stress and role conflicts experienced at work posed the greatest risk to community spirit.