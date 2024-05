Suomalaiset lahjoittivat jo toisen leikkipuiston Ukrainaan

First of two playgrounds donated from Finland opens in Lviv, Ukraine 7.6.2023 12:21:37 EEST | Press release

Finnish companies and individuals have teamed up to build kids’ playgrounds in Lviv and Kyiv, Ukraine, and the first playground is now ready. This “Joy of Play” project is run by the Hartwall family, and the key partners are kids’ wear brand Reima and play facilities producer Lappset Group. Additionally, donations from dozens of other corporations and private individuals through the Ukrainaid initiative are enabling the building of the two playgrounds.