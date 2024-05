Lapin ELY-keskus esittää muutoksia useiden Lapin kuntien pohjavesialueiden luokituksiin

Tourism as the beacon for business in Lapland in 2023 – downturn in industrial sectors 24.5.2024 09:14:49 EEST | Press release

The Lapland economic trend report is an important knowledge-based management tool for regional development. According to the 2023 report, the annual change in turnover in Lapland was positive only in tourism services, accommodation and catering sector, and business services. In contrast, the industrial sector saw a drop in turnover. Personnel numbers in all sectors in Lapland (including the public sector) developed more positively than the turnover in 2023, showing a growth of 2.0 per cent compared to the previous year.