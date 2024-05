Mosaiikkikujan sillan korjaaminen alkaa Vuosaaressa kesäkuussa

Helsinki to hold tendering process for Asema-aukio Square taxi rank 31.5.2024 08:28:37 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki is preparing a tendering process to improve the quality and reliability of taxi traffic at Asema-aukio Square, right next to the Central Railway Station. The aim of this tendering process is to only allow contracted taxi companies to operate from the taxi rank at Asema-aukio Square. The future of other taxi ranks will also be examined.