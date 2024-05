Presidentti Stubb osallistuu Pohjoismaiden ja Ukrainan väliseen huippukokoukseen Tukholmassa

President Stubb to visit Madrid 30.5.2024 11:29:18 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 31/2024 30 May 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will be in Madrid, Spain, from 31 May to 2 June 2024 to take part in a meeting of the Bilderberg Group. The aim of the Bilderberg meetings is to bring together leading European and North American politicians, academics, journalists and business representatives and provide a forum for informal and confidential discussions.