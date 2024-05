Aktiivinen kehittäjäyhteisö VR Matkalla -sovelluksen menestyksen takana

VR Group concludes its acquisition in Sweden – MTRX becomes VR 30.5.2024 12:30:00 EEST | Press release

VR's acquisition of the long-distance train operations of MTRX has been completed today 2024-05-30. The passenger traffic between Stockholm and Gothenburg will continue, and all of the approximately 130 MTRX employees will become part of VR's long-distance operations.