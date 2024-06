Tomi Juhola Inhan Tehtaiden toimitusjohtajaksi

Buster, Yamarin and Cross cruise into the virtual world 7.2.2023 14:01:19 EET | Press release

The entire model ranges of the Buster, Yamarin and Cross boat brands can now be explored in a new virtual environment. Inha Works Ltd, the Finnish manufacturer of Buster, Yamarin and Cross boats, has launched a digital boat showroom displaying more than 40 models that can be visited anytime, anywhere using a computer, mobile device or even virtual headset.