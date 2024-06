Heurekassa pienoisnäyttely tekstiilituotannosta: Pukukoodi: kestävä – Hyvästi pikamuoti!

Heureka’s planetarium to be renovated 8.5.2024 11:48:08 EEST | Press release

Heureka's planetarium will soon undergo the biggest transformation in its history. Opened in 1989 and last renovated almost 20 years ago, the planetarium’s interior and presentation technology will be renewed to meet today's expectations and standards. The project will be carried out in collaboration with the French digital planetarium solution supplier RSA Cosmos.