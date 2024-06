Helsingin kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan ympäristö- ja lupajaoston päätökset 6.6.2024

Vision work for the Hanasaari power plant starting – city residents invited to participate in the discussion 4.6.2024 13:55:37 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki aims to preserve the Hanasaari power plant and has launched a project to determine its future. As part of the project, the City is now starting vision work for the purpose of surveying the significance and future possibilities of the power plant area. The vision work will establish the guidelines for the development of the power plant and also serve as the basis for an upcoming design competition.