Sitran selvitys: Suomen kyky hyödyntää innovaatioita on heikko – investointien määrässä ja kohdentumisessa huolestuttavia piirteitä

Economic incentives to tackle biodiversity loss: New report presents 17 ways to price harms and benefits to nature 4.6.2024 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

Economic incentives such as fees, subsidies, and voluntary business solutions can be more widely used to protect biodiversity. A new report published by Sitra presents 17 examples from around the world that reduce harm to nature or enhance biodiversity. These examples focus on land use change, a major cause of biodiversity loss.