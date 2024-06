Uusi kyselytutkimus: EU-vaalien alla kansalaiset huolissaan luonnon monimuotoisuudesta, ilmastonmuutoksesta ja eriarvoistumisesta

Corrected press release: Municipal climate emissions down 38 per cent from peak years of 2000s 7.6.2024 12:15:59 EEST | Press release

Finnish Environment Institute press release, which replaces the information published on 16 May 2024 On 16 May 2024, the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) published a press release on climate emissions from municipalities. An error was detected in the calculation of road transport emissions after the publication of the press release, which affects the share of emissions in all sectors. For this reason, Syke exceptionally publishes the entire press release with corrected figures and thus replaces the previous press release. The greatest change has been seen in transport emissions, which, contrary to what was said earlier, did not increase, but decreased by 3.7 per cent. This also affected the total amount of emissions: municipal climate emissions decreased by 38 per cent between 2006 and 2022, instead of the 36 per cent reported earlier. The Finnish Environment Institute apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the error.