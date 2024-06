Kelan kirjeitä viivästyttänyt tulostushäiriö on päättynyt

Kela.fi family benefits section updated – check that links still work 6.6.2024 10:25:34 EEST | Press release

The family benefits section on Kela’s website has been updated. The section is now called Lapsen syntymä ja hoito in Finnish, Barnfamiljer in Swedish and Families in English. Some of the webpage addresses have changed. If you have links to the kela.fi family benefits section on your website, please check that the links still work. By doing this, you can make sure that the links continue to direct users to the correct pages.