Oulunkylän asemalle valmistui asukkaiden toiveesta uusi julkinen taideteos

Two sites selected for further investigation for HAM’s new premises 5.6.2024 10:45:00 EEST | Press release

The working group searching for a new location for HAM Helsinki Art Museum will continue operating until the end of 2024. Out of about ten sites under consideration, two potential locations have been selected. The Olympia Terminal and Satamatalo buildings as well as the Töölö Sugar Refinery buildings will be considered for further investigation.