HUSin yhtymäkokous kokoontuu 13.6.2024

Break in childbirth services at Lohja Hospital: patients coming in to give birth will be admitted until midnight on June 14 11.6.2024 08:26:30 EEST | Press release

Lohja Hospital does not provide childbirth services from June 17 to September 8, 2024. The break starts in a staggered manner. During the summer break, the childbirth helpline will help guide patients.