Amer Sports muutti Antiloopin Siltasaari 10 -kiinteistöön

Antilooppi publishes Sustainability Report 2023: 100% certification and real steps towards carbon neutrality 15.4.2024 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

Antilooppi, a real-estate owner focused on office properties, achieved 100% certification of its portfolio, launched a completely carbon-neutral flexispace network and built seven new solar power plants in 2023. Read Antilooppi’s new Sustainability Report.