Tampere-talo-konserniin kuuluvalle Talo Events Oy:lle Ekokompassi-merkki

Concert version of Beethoven's Fidelio brings top conductor Susanna Mälkki to Tampere 30.4.2024 11:00:10 EEST | Press release

Tampere Opera and Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra join forces to offer opera fans Beethoven's Fidelio as a concert version at Tampere Hall on October 10th and 12th, 2024. The concerts will be conducted by the internationally acclaimed conductor Susanna Mälkki, with stellar soloists, the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Tampere Opera Choir. Concert tickets are now on sale.