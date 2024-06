16. Alvar Aalto -symposium 22.–23.8.2024 – arkkitehdin rooli suurten muutosten keskellä

Alvar Aalto Symposium – The Weight of Architecture, 22.–23.8.2024 in Jyväskylä 14.5.2024 15:15:14 EEST | Press release

What is the role of architecture amidst major change? Architects can through their design choices influence climate change, adapting to it. The appropriate material and design solutions promote sustainability, safeguard biodiversity and reduce the negative environmental impacts of construction.