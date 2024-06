Suomessa kasvava joukko puhtaan siirtymän yrityksiä

Continuing good returns from Finnish venture capital & private equity funds despite challenging economic climate 24.4.2024 00:01:39 EEST | Press release

A recent survey by Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment) reveals that long-term returns from Finnish venture capital and private equity (VC&PE) funds decreased only very moderately compared to the previous year. Most of the funds outperformed both their European peers and the listed market in terms of their returns.