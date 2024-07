Viime hetken tärpit kesälomaan Ruka-Kuusamossa

Kuusamo’s Restaurant Tapio rises to Michelin level – restaurateur couple’s years of hard work rewarded with the industry's prestigious star 27.5.2024 19:21:14 EEST | Press release

The world’s most renowned restaurant recognition system, The Michelin Guide, announced the restaurants included in its Nordic Guide on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Helsinki. New to the annually published list is Restaurant Tapio, which opened last December in Ruka, Kuusamo. It received the prestigious Michelin star. Tapio is the northernmost restaurant in the guide, and in the world, to be awarded a star this year.