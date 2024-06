PRODUKTÅTERKALLELSE: PowerFactory Nordic Oy / Duell Oy, Cavo cykellampa

Invitation to Duell Corporation's webcast on half-year financial report for September 2023-February 2024 on April 4, 2024 28.3.2024 09:00:00 EET | Press Invitation

Duell Corporation will publish its half-year results for September 2023-February 2024 on April 4, 2024, around 8:30 am (EET). Webcast for investors, analysts and media will take place on the same day at 10:30 am (EET). In the webcast, Duell’s CEO Jarkko Ämmälä, CFO Riitta Niemelä and Head of IR Pellervo Hämäläinen present the financial results. The event will be held in English. During the webcast, participants can ask questions in English or Finnish via the event chat room, and the questions will be answered in the webcast. You are welcome to join the webcast from this link. The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website during the same day at: https://investors.duell.eu/en/reports_and_presentations Further information: Pellervo Hämäläinen, Communications and IR Manager Duell Corporation +358 40 674 5257 pellervo.hamalainen@duell.eu Duell Corporation (Duell) is an import and wholesale company based in Mustasaari, Finland, established in