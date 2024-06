Kelan strateginen tulevaisuuskuva suuntaa sosiaaliturvan palveluiden johtamista ja kehittämistä

Proposal to end the payment of national pensions to recipients outside Finland in 2025: How pensioners would be affected 26.6.2024 15:23:08 EEST | Press release

The Government’s proposal for ending the payment of national pensions to recipients outside Finland is being circulated for comments. If the proposal is adopted, Kela will stop paying old-age and disability pensions to recipients in other EU or EEA countries or in Switzerland or Great Britain with effect from the beginning of 2025. The proposed change does not apply to survivors’ pensions, child increases or front-veterans’ supplements, nor will it affect the payment of earnings-related pensions.