Väitös: Lämpökuvantaminen on potentiaalinen työkalu alaraajojen tukkivan valtimotaudin arviointiin

Light-controlled artificial maple seeds could monitor the environment even in hard-to-reach locations

Researchers from Tampere University, Finland, and the University of Pittsburgh, USA, have developed a tiny robot replicating the aerial dance of falling maple seeds. In the future, this robot could be used for real-time environmental monitoring or delivery of small samples even in inaccessible terrain such as deserts, mountains or cliffs, or the open sea. This technology could be a game changer for fields such as search-and-rescue, endangered species studies, or infrastructure monitoring.