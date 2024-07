Logian acquires a 25,000 sqm temperature-controlled property in Aviapolis

Located in Aviapolis, the property offers unparalleled access to key transportation hubs, facilitating faster and more efficient distribution across the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Finland.

“We are pleased with another acquisition in line with Logian’s strategy within a short period of time, and we will continue work on identifying growth opportunities “, says Ilmo Jäntti, CEO of Mrec Investment management Oy.

Logian is committed to reducing its’ properties carbon footprint, promoting sustainable practices, and ensuring a positive impact on the communities it serves. Additional ESG investment possibilities have been identified in this property, including potential installation of solar panels and improving the energy efficiency rating.