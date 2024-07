DNA:lle kansainvälisesti arvostettu tietoturvasertifikaatti – erityistä tunnustusta organisaation toiminnasta

Finns are being scammed at increasing rates – survey reveals a concerning trend in preparedness against data security threats 27.6.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Only 54% of Finns feel they have enough information about data security threats, reveals DNA’s Digital Life 2024 survey of over 1,000 respondents. A data security services expert emphasises that threats are evolving rapidly, demanding increased vigilance from consumers.