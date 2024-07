Lentoasemien lounge-tilojen kysyntä voimakkaassa kasvussa – Helsinki-Vantaan lounge-tilat tuplaantuvat

Helsinki Airport’s food court recognised as the best food court of 2024 – already the second award for the airport’s food courts 8.7.2024 14:34:05 EEST | Press release

The food court in the departure gate area after the security control at Helsinki Airport has won the Airport Food Hall of the Year 2024 award in an international tourism and restaurant industry competition. The criteria for the award include the diversity of the restaurant offering, customer satisfaction and value for money.