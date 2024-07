Sinilevähavainnot ovat lisääntyneet rannikoilla ja avomerialueilla

Slight increase in blue-green algae observations in inland waters 11.7.2024 14:40:48 EEST | Press release

Blue-green algae observations have increased slightly throughout the country, and observations have been made even in Lapland. Blue-green algae now occur in the Gulf of Finland and the Archipelago Sea. In the southern part of the Bothnian Sea blue-green algae are just developing. Blue-green algae have still been observed in the coastal area, mainly on the coasts of Uusimaa and Southwest Finland, and the number of observations has not changed much.