Sinilevähavainnot Lapissa toistaiseksi vähäisiä

Decisions on special permissions in Teno have been made based on section 40, subsection 2 of the River Teno fishing rules, taking into account the status of the salmon stock. 15.7.2024 15:21:35 EEST | Press release

The ELY Centre for Lapland has issued decisions based on section 40, subsection 2 of the Teno fishing rules, taking into account the status of the salmon stock and using consideration. 15 permits were approved, and 12 permits were declined. The ELY Centre for Lapland considers the preservation of Sámi culture related to fishing to be very important, but the number of salmon they are allowed to catch must be very moderate due to the very weak status of salmon.