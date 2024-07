1KOMMA5° Suomi ansaitsi arvostetun “Vuoden Asentaja” -palkinnon Suomessa toista vuotta peräkkäin.

1KOMMA5° enters Dutch Market by acquiring leading solar provider “Zonduurzaam” 6.2.2024 10:47:04 EET | News

Zonduurzaam joins 1KOMMA5° to spearhead market offering in the Netherlands. With over 10.000 installed systems Zonduurzaam is among the leading Dutch providers. 1KOMMA5° plans to bring the energy management solution “Heartbeat” as well as heat pumps to the Netherlands, including a dynamic electricity tariff offering.