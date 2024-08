Eurooppalaisen museoverkoston puheenjohtajuus Suomeen – Museoliiton Petra Havu NEMOn puheenjohtajaksi

Siida is the Museum of the Year 2024 23.5.2024 22:15:00 EEST | Press release

The 2024 museum awards were presented at the Museum Gala in Jyväskylä on 23 May 2024. The recipient of the Museum of the Year 2024 award was Sámi Museum and Nature Centre Siida. The Special Award 2024 was presented to Varkaus Museum Centre Konsti. The Museum Publication of the Year award was presented to the book "Lintuhuviloita Savonlinnasta haudankaivaja Ruuskasen tapaan" ("Gravedigger Ruuskanen's bird houses in Savonlinna") published by Riihisaari – Savonlinna Museum.