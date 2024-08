Goforen puolivuosikatsauksen 2024 julkaiseminen ja verkkolähetys 

Book novelty “Humanely Digital Finland” draws a wide picture on societal digitalisation through renown leaders’ and organisations’ eyes 5.6.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

What should everyone know about digitalisation right now and on the journey ahead? How does digitalisation shape life, work, and society? What makes digitalisation humane? Humanely Digital Finland is a new book published by the IT consultancy Gofore. The stories and insights of the book give broad perspective on digitalisation by 12 pioneering organisations and 16 leaders. The interviews dive into topics such as how humanely digitalisation is made and led.