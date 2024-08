Yleisen asumistuen maksaminen omistusasuntoihin päättyy 31.12.2024

Worthwhile to apply for school transport subsidy in OmaKela before school starts – apply online to speed up the process 5.8.2024 10:34:52 EEST | Press release

You must submit a separate application for school transport subsidy for each academic year. It is advisable to apply for school transport subsidy before school starts so that you can buy a ticket with the subsidy when you need it. It is easy to submit the application in the OmaKela e-service.