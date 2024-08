Digi- ja väestötietoviraston Kuopion palvelupaikka muuttaa

Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service location in Espoo is moving – exceptions to opening hours in August 1.8.2024 11:23:11 EEST | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service location in Espoo is moving in August 2024. As from 20 August, the notary services will be available in Leppävaara, Espoo, at Leppävaarankatu 9. As from 15 August, the other customer services will be available at the premises of the Helsinki service location at Lintulahdenkuja 2.