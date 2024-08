VAMKin uusi rehtori Hannu Vahtera korostaa työelämäyhteistyön ja pedagogiikan merkitystä

Anna-Mari Simunaniemi is the new Head of Education and Research in the School of Business at VAMK 6.8.2024 07:30:00 EEST | Press release

Anna-Mari Simunaniemi, PhD has started as the new Head of Education and Research for School of Business at Vaasa University of Applied Sciences. She transitioned to this role from the University of Oulu. In her new position, Simunaniemi emphasises the importance of project work and research, as well as the promotion of student experience and preparation for a career after studies.